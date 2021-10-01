Friday, October 1, 2021  | 23 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

Balochistan young doctors boycott OPDs at public hospitals

They are protesting against privatisation

Posted: Oct 1, 2021
Photo: AFP

The Balochistan Young Doctors Association has decided to boycott OPDs at public hospitals across the province against lack of facilities and alleged privatisation. At a press conference Thursday, Young Doctors Association President Dr Ahmed Abbas said that the government is trying to privatise government hospitals in Balochistan through health cards. "MSD hasn't provided hospitals important medicines yet and transfers are being approved without any consultancy," Dr Abbas pointed out, adding that ventilators in trauma centers have been inactive for years, there's a shortage of manpower, and two operation theatres have been shut down. Another doctor, Rahim Khan Babar, said that private nurses and staff were deployed at government hospitals for vaccination. "When we highlighted incidents of fake vaccination, show-cause notices were issued to three doctors." The government has established 665 PPHI centres (people's public healthcare initiative) but there's not a doctor working there, he added. The young doctors condemned the attacks on paramedical staff, nurses, and doctors in Islamabad and Quetta. "We are all together in this," they said.
