Balochistan speaker appoints Zahoor Buledi as BAP parliamentary leader

The speaker of the Balochistan Assembly appointed Zahoor Buledi as the party’s parliamentary leader on Thursday after receiving an application by 12 dissident members of the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP while Chief Minister Jam Kamal file another application opposing the move.

According to a notification issued by the Balochistan Assembly secretariat, Zahoor Buledi was appointed as the parliamentary leader of the party heading the ruling coalition in the provincial assembly.

Jam Kamal wrote a letter addressed to the speaker, stating his objections in this regard.

Kamal said that he was appointed as the party head under the Election Act of 2017. He said that he was the party head as well as the parliamentary leader of the party in the provincial assembly.

He maintained that apparently, all the signatures on the application calling for appointing Zahoor Buledi as parliamentary leader of BAP appear to be forged. He said that no action should be taken on the basis of the application in question.

Earlier, the no-confidence motion against the chief minister is a PDM conspiracy, spokesman of the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani said on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference in Quetta on Thursday, he said that the decision on the no-confidence motion will be made on October 25.

Answering a question, he said that efforts were being made to remove all grievances of the disgruntled members of the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP.

Shahwani said that the opposition members were leveling baseless allegations against the provincial government.

