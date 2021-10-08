Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
Balochistan Red Crescent Society calls for immediate help

Chief of society says people urgently need food and shelter

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Balochistan Red Crescent Society appealed on Thursday to the world community to immediately head for providing relief in the Harnai quake area.

“People urgently need food and shelter in the affected area,” Chairman of the provincial Red Crescent Society Abdul Bari Barech said.

Barech said that a relief formed by the Balochistan chapter of the Red Crescent Society was dispatched to the quake-hit area under the leadership of Barech.

The team included a number of doctors, paramedical staff as well as women first aid team.

Meanwhile, relief items included blankets, tents, jerry cans, hygiene kits, tarpaulin sheets, sleeping bags and other essential items.

Four ambulances of the regional Red Crescent Society are already engaged in the rescue effort. The provision of medicines and providing first aid care to injured persons continued till late night on Thursday.

Barech said that more teams would be sent to Harnai to assess damage to property so that relief could be sent to the affected families.

Abrar ul Haq also issued a call for relief.

Balochistan
 
