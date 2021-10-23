Balochistan prepares for vote amid strange claim from CM Alyani

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Qudus Bizenjo has announced the agenda for the October 25 session of the assembly when a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani would be put to a vote.

CM Alyani on Saturday made a strange statement that appears to undermine his government’s claim of being backed by a majority.

According to the agenda released on Saturday, the Balochistan Assembly will convene on October 25 to decide the no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani. The voting will be held at 11am, all doors will be closed, and the speaker will announce the result after the voting process is over, the release reads.

Meanwhile, MPAs Akbar Askani, Mahjabeen Sheeran, Bushra Rind, Laila Tareen, who made an appearance in Islamabad yesterday after being reported ‘missing’ for two days, have returned to Quetta by a special plane of the Balochistan government. They met Speaker Bizenjo and assured him of their support.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Zahoor Baledi tweeted that “we will stay together until the end.”

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak are also in Quetta to resolve the political crisis.

Disgruntled MPAs from the ruling BAP and other coalition and opposition parties have tabled a no-confidence motion, which has been supported by a large number of MPAs numbering anywhere between 33 and 38.

On the other hand, the chief minister on Saturday tweeted a statement apparently claiming a majority in the assembly but choosing words that suggested something else.

Alhamdulillah we all are 41 as coalition(BAP, PTI, ANP, HDP, JWP, PPP, Azad, BNP-A)



And out of this 41 members 80% stands with us



Why do we count opposition as part of this coalition. if they stick to this policy then they should announce themselves as part of opposition too. — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 22, 2021

“Alhamdulillah we all are 41 as coalition(BAP, PTI, ANP, HDP, JWP, PPP, Azad, BNP-A). And out of this 41 members 80% stands with us. Why do we count opposition as part of this coalition. If they stick to this policy then they should announce themselves as part of opposition too,” Alyani said.

The 80% of 41 comes to 32.8 to be precise. Alyani needs at least 33 votes to survive the no-confidence vote. To effectively defeat the dissidents and to avoid last-minute loyalty swings he needs even more numbers.