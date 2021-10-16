Balochistan CM set to face no-confidence vote next week

A no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani is likely to be tabled and put to a vote in the Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday, October 20, that is, the next week.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahorr Ahmed Agha has summoned a session of the provincial assembly on October 20 and it is expected that a no-confidence motion from the dissident members of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would be tabled in the session. The dissident members had submitted the motion with the assembly secretariat on October 12.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani has claimed that the dissident BAP members were being manipulated by the Pakistan Democratic Movement or PDM.

Shahwani says the “angry members” were innocent and the PDM was using them for its own purposes.

He said that like the Senate elections the PDM would suffer “an indirect defeat” in the Balochistan Assembly.

The Balochistan government spokesman also warned against setting a bad precedent.

“No government would last more than two and a half years if a precedent was set,” he said.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango said that PDM was trying unsuccessfully to break the Balochistan Awami Party.

He said that on October 20, all the members of BAP will unite and fight against PDM. “By the grace of Allah Almighty and with the support of the people, every conspiracy of the PDM has been defeated.”

“The provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is stronger than ever and it will also complete its term,” he said.

The dissidents

The no-confidence motion against Alyani has been submitted by at least 14 members from BAP and other political parties.

They include Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Jan Muhammad Jamali, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Sikandar Umrani, Lala Rashid, Mahjabeen Sheran, and Bushra Rind of the Balochistan Awami Party and Asad Baloch and his wife Bibi Mastoor of the Balochistan National Party-Awami. Naseebullah Marri of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf also supported the no-confidence move.

The motion, submitted to the secretary of the assembly, accused Alyani of bad governance, saying that this had created a deep sense of frustration, lawlessness and unemployment in the province. Bad governance, the motion added, was also responsible for the inaction of various departments and institutions.

Political pundits believe that the chief minister needed the support of at least 33 members of the assembly while the number of dissidents had not moved beyond 16. If the chief minister was supported by 24 members of the opposition, the number of lawmakers supporting him could rise to 38.