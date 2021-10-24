Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Balochistan Chief Minister steps down before no-confidence vote

'I would rather leave respectfully,' says Alyani

SAMAA | and - Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Jam Kamal Alyani has stepped down as Balochistan chief minister a day before the provincial assembly was to vote on the no-confidence motion tabled against him.

His resignation was first announced by Pakistan Television (PTV). A spokesman for Governor Balochistan Zahoor Agha also confirmed the development, saying the governor had accepted the resignation.

Jam Kamal Alyani Sunday evening tweeted that he would “rather leave respectfully and not be part of [his opponets’] monetary agenda and bad governance formulation.”

“Beside many deliberate political hindrances, I have given my utmost time and energy for the overall governance and development of Balochistan,” he said.

Hours before stepping down, Jam Kamal urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to restrain federal cabinet members from muddling in the affairs of the provincial government.

He accused on Sunday members of the federal cabinet of interfering in provincial matters.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, the Balochistan chief minister said in a tweet, should allow its provincial leadership to act responsibly.

“Our movement will usher in a new era of politics not only in Balochistan but for all of Pakistan,” Jam Kamal said.

He said that the crisis had revealed the truth about several people. “People of high integrity and impeccable credential turned out to be greedy, power hungry and conspiring.”

According to him, he had handed over all his powers to members of BAP and allies. “I believe they will make better decisions to overcome the current political crisis,” Jam Kamal said.

If PDM formed a new government, he said: “We will sit on opposition benches. We know who is guiding our opponents. All past opponents are now on the same side.”

Praising the actions undertaken by security agencies, Jam Kamal said that action in the difficult terrain of Jambro mountains showed the stability and strength of the security forces.

“Despite the level of political fragmentation, many many people are still fulfilling their responsibilities and also risking their lives for protecting the motherland,” Jam Kamal said in another tweet.

Voting on the no-confidence motion submitted jointly by dissident members of the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP and a few opposition members was to take place on Monday morning at 11am.

FaceBook WhatsApp
BAP
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Balochistan CM resign, Balochistan politics,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Long march: Islamabad-Rawalpindi roads open after talks make 'progress'
Long march: Islamabad-Rawalpindi roads open after talks make ‘progress’
Karachi authorities to install mega screens for Pak-India match
Karachi authorities to install mega screens for Pak-India match
Map: Rapes reported in Karachi so far in 2021
Map: Rapes reported in Karachi so far in 2021
SHC bans seashore reclamation, commercial use of defence lands
SHC bans seashore reclamation, commercial use of defence lands
Sheikh Rasheed: Pakistan to withdraw cases against TLP
Sheikh Rasheed: Pakistan to withdraw cases against TLP
Fire breaks out at educational institute in Karachi
Fire breaks out at educational institute in Karachi
Karachi man shot dead in front of 3-year-old son
Karachi man shot dead in front of 3-year-old son
Right now, DG ISI is Faiz Hameed: interior minister
Right now, DG ISI is Faiz Hameed: interior minister
CTD kills 15 suspected Daesh terrorists in Balochistan
CTD kills 15 suspected Daesh terrorists in Balochistan
Erdogan moves against 10 Western ambassadors for statement on Turkey
Erdogan moves against 10 Western ambassadors for statement on Turkey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.