Balochistan Assembly session summoned on October 29 for electing CM

All candidates should submit their nomination papers by October 28

Posted: Oct 27, 2021
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Balochistan governor was summoned on Wednesday to convene a session of the provincial assembly on October 29 at 10am for deciding the name of the new chief minister.

According to a notification, the assembly will decide the issue of the new chief minister in accordance with rule 18 of Article 130(4) of the Constitution.

Nomination papers for the post could be submitted in the office of the assembly secretary between 8:30am and 5pm on October 28.

According to the rules, members of the provincial assembly can nominate any other member as the candidate for the new chief minister.

All candidates should submit relevant documents in support of their candidacy bearing signatures of their proposers and seconders, including an affidavit declaring that he approved his nomination in this regard.

The speaker of the assembly would scrutinize nomination papers of all candidates before the day of the election in presence of the candidates or their representatives or their proposers “who wish to be present on this occasion”.

