‘Babar defeats Hindustan’: Witty responses from Pakistan

India's Mauka-ry finally mocked by Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistani sports journalists, TV writers, and social media users have come up with some witty lines after the national cricket team defeated India by 10 wickets in their T20 World Cup faceoff.

A newsflash from SAMAA TV tops our list. However, writers at Dawn.com were no less creative.

The match that was dubbed as the “clash of the titans” led to Pakistan breaking the India jinx by defeating the Men in Blue for the first time in a world cup tournament.

Newsrooms burst into applause and cheers as the last shot was played. A painful jinx that began in 1992 was finally over.

“Babar defeats Hindustan,” a SAMAA TV headline flashed across the screen the moment Pakistan won the match. It was a not so vieled reference to Mughal King Zahiruddin Babar who conquered India in the 16th century and founded the Mughal Dynasty.

“Fateh-e-Hind, Babar Azam [Conqueror of India, Babar Azam]!,” tweeted sports journalist Fahad Kehar.

“Mauka wallon key saath dhoka hogia [The cunning ones got tricked],” read another newsflash from SAMAA TV. It was a reference to the Mauka Mauka advertisment that has put Pakistan in a negative light for years by mocking the green shirts for their series of defeats by the Indian team in world cup tournaments.

The mockery was never easy to overlook.

“Pakistan make a mauka-ry of critics, beat India for 1st time in a World Cup fixture,” Dawn.com’s headline read, blending spellings from mauka and mockery.

“Absolutely smashing victory by the Pakistan team. Well done!” said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, tweeting a photo of him and others including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin watching the match on TV. They are in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit.

However, not everyone was occupied with shenanigans. Journalists Mubashir Zaidi tweeted a photo of both captains and captioned it “Grace of criket.”

Other cricket fans and officials have also tweeted about the event.

