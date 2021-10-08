Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Hearing adjourned after plaintiff fails to appear

A Lahore sessions court has adjourned the hearing of the post-arrest bail plea of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, who has been accused of raping a madrassa student.

Additional Sessions Judge Noman Muhammad Naeem began the hearing of the post-arrest bail plea, but the plaintiff in the rape case did not appear in court.

The court remarked that the plaintiff was absent so the hearing was adjourned till October, 9.

The court has sought relevant record from the police at the next hearing.

On October 4, the court had indicted Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his sons and accomplices accused of raping a madrassa student.

Earlier, the suspect’s lawyer, Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, had submitted an application. It stated that the cleric was being framed.

He said his client was “an innocent and law-abiding citizen.”

The bail plea argued that the plaintiff was using madrassa politics to file a false case. “The viral video is fabricated. Its date and time have not been mentioned in the FIR,” it said.

The case

On June 16, Mufti Aziz ur Rehman of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore, was booked for sodomy after videos showing him forcing himself on a student went viral.

The student had filed an FIR at Lahore’s North Cantt Police Station.

The complainant said that during the exam of level four, Mufti Aziz, who was the invigilator, accused him and another person of sending someone else in their place for the exam. The cleric had him barred from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.

The student said Mufti Aziz used it to blackmail him into having sexual relations. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

He said he was sexually harassed and blackmailed every Friday for three years. When he went to the madrassa administration, they refused to believe him saying that the mufti was a pious man and they accused the victim of lying.

The student thus started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

Mufti Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed.

The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.