Azad Kashmir by-elections, Covid vaccination, dengue outbreak

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Friday, October 10, 2021.

Pakistan has seen a steady decline in its coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, nearly 750 new cases were reported, while 19 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

Sindh has made it mandatory for students above or of the age of 12 years to get vaccinated against Covid. After October 31, unvaccinated students won’t be allowed to enter the campus.

Four suspected terrorists were killed in Balochistan’s Awaran Saturday night, the ISPR revealed.

Flour mill owners in Punjab have announced a strike from Tuesday.

President Arif Alvi launched the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2021 Saturday. He met the prime minister of UAE and discussed regional security.

Health authorities have warned of a dengue outbreak across Pakistan post the monsoon season.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the start of Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations with a “special” announcement for the youth.

AJK by-elections

An election official marks a voter’s thumb before casting her vote. Photo: AFP

By-elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur and Charhoi are underway. People can exercise their right to vote from 9am to 5pm. The Mirpur seat fell vacant after PTI Barrister Sultan Mahmood was elected president, while the LA-12 seat was vacated by PPP Azad Kashmir president Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin.

In case you missed out

Photo: Mohattapalacemuseum.com

The Sindh High Court has banned authorities from writing or calling Fatima Jinnah’s Karachi property Mohatta Palace. “It should be named Qasr-e-Fatima,” the court ruled Saturday. According to Fatima Jinnah’s will, Qasr-e-Fatima was to be turned into a medical college to provide free education to women, the petitioner revealed. Read the full story here.