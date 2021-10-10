Azad Kashmir by-elections, Covid vaccination, dengue outbreak

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Friday, October 10, 2021.
By-elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur and Charhoi are underway. People can exercise their right to vote from 9am to 5pm. The Mirpur seat fell vacant after PTI Barrister Sultan Mahmood was elected president, while the LA-12 seat was vacated by PPP Azad Kashmir president Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin.
The Sindh High Court has banned authorities from writing or calling Fatima Jinnah’s Karachi property Mohatta Palace. “It should be named Qasr-e-Fatima,” the court ruled Saturday. According to Fatima Jinnah’s will, Qasr-e-Fatima was to be turned into a medical college to provide free education to women, the petitioner revealed. Read the full story here.