Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry

Says legal procedure to be followed in appointment

The authority to appoint the DG ISI lies with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

At a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting, he assured that the appointment will be finalised amicably. "The premier has taken the cabinet members in confidence over the matter."

Chaudhry revealed that the PM and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a detailed meeting Monday night. "General Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan have a very close and pleasant relationship. The PM's Office will never take step which will jeopardise the stature of the country's military leadership, and vice versa."

The new ISI chief will be appointed as per the law, the minister pointed out.

He also appreciated the media for not "sensationalising" the matter, and debunked all the rumours circulating on social media.

The federal cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday to discuss the political and economical situation in the country.

Earlier, rumours had it that the Prime Minister Office was delaying the notification for the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI.

The rumours and speculations also affected the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday and the market went into a downward spiral losing 647 points on the 100 index.

Dawn reported that the issue was to be resolved in a meeting between the top civil and military leadership.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed refused to offer a clear answer on Monday when he was asked about the delayed notification. Rashid told journalists that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was authorised to speak on civil-military issues.

On October 6, the Pakistan military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations or ISPR, issued two releases announcing posting and appointments in the Pakistan Army.

The first release announced the posting of three lieutenant generals including Gen Faiz Hameed, the then DG ISI. Gen Hameed was posted Commander XI Corps, also known as Peshawar Corps.

The second release announced the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI besides the appointment of Commander Karachi Corps Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, who replaced Gen Anjum, and two other generals.

However, experts claimed that the appointment of the DG ISI could not take effect unless notified by the Prime Minister Office. It was this notification that had been reportedly delayed.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's appointment as commander Peshawar Corps brought him closer to becoming the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for Pakistan.

The possible candidates for Pakistan’s next army chief by seniority of rank are these 3-star generals: