Containers removed to end roadblocks in Punjab cities

The development come after govt reaches agreement with TLP

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A police van patrols the metro bus track at Murree Road Rawalpindi during closure of roads in different areas due to the security arrangements for upcoming protest rally of the workers of banded religious party in City. ONLINE PHOTO

Authorities in Rawalpindi and other Punjab cities started removing shipping containers to end roadblocks on Sunday night after the PTI government reached an agreement with the militant banned organization Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) earlier in the day.

The Grand Trunk Road has been opened in Jhelum, Gujrat and Gujranwala.

The shipping containers placed on the River Jhelum Bridge have been removed, SAMAA TV reported.

Other roads branching off the GT road have also been opened. Similarly, containers on the bridge over the River Chenab were removed.

A ditch dug out at Srai Alamgir near Jhelum has also been filled up. Authorities had dug ditches in a different town to prevent marchers from advancing towards Islamabad.

In Rawalpindi, Workers were seen moving shipping containers from all roads, reported Sadaqat Ali.

“Containers are being removed to roadsides with the help of cranes,” SSP Operations Rai Mazhar told SAMAA TV.

He said containers at Faizabad Interchange and Murree Road were being removed.

Diversions at roads in Saddar and adjoining areas are also being ended, the police officer said adding that the Stadium Road (also called Double Road) was being opened for traffic coming from 9th Avenue.

Several roads in Rawalpindi, especially those around the Faizabad Interchange, were closed a week ago when the TLP began its “long march” on Islamabad from Lahore.

Although the march stopped first at Muridke and then in Gujranwala, the roadblocks continued.

The TLP protest disrupted life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi where roads were blocked using shipping containers and barbed wires.

The access to the Metro Bus track was also blocked and police vans patrolled the elevated track throughout the week.

TLP
 
