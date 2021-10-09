Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Attack on Saudi airport injures five

Pakistan FO extends condolences

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Five people were injured on Friday evening in an attack on an airport in the Saudi Arabian city of Jazan, near the border with Yemen. The five people suffered only minor injuries when "a hostile projectile fell on King Abdullah Airport", according to a statement from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). There have been a number of attacks against Saudi targets recently blamed on Huthi forces in Yemen fighting a Saudi-led coalition to reinstate the ousted government there. Four workers were wounded on Wednesday after the coalition intercepted an explosives-laden drone targeting the kingdom's Abha airport, state media reported. The coalition said the four workers sustained minor injuries from the drone's debris, SPA reported.  On August 31, a drone hit the same airport, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian aircraft.  Nestled in the kingdom's southwestern mountains, Abha is a popular destination for Saudi tourists. There were no further details on the latest incident. Saudi Arabia intervened in the Yemen war on behalf of the internationally recognised government in 2015. The Iran-allied insurgents have repeatedly targeted the kingdom in cross-border attacks. In August, the rebels escalated those operations, using drones and missiles.  On Saturday, the Pakistan Foreign Office condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the injured people.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Five people were injured on Friday evening in an attack on an airport in the Saudi Arabian city of Jazan, near the border with Yemen.

The five people suffered only minor injuries when “a hostile projectile fell on King Abdullah Airport”, according to a statement from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

There have been a number of attacks against Saudi targets recently blamed on Huthi forces in Yemen fighting a Saudi-led coalition to reinstate the ousted government there.

Four workers were wounded on Wednesday after the coalition intercepted an explosives-laden drone targeting the kingdom’s Abha airport, state media reported.

The coalition said the four workers sustained minor injuries from the drone’s debris, SPA reported. 

On August 31, a drone hit the same airport, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian aircraft. 

Nestled in the kingdom’s southwestern mountains, Abha is a popular destination for Saudi tourists.

There were no further details on the latest incident.

Saudi Arabia intervened in the Yemen war on behalf of the internationally recognised government in 2015.

The Iran-allied insurgents have repeatedly targeted the kingdom in cross-border attacks.

In August, the rebels escalated those operations, using drones and missiles. 

On Saturday, the Pakistan Foreign Office condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the injured people.

 
Airport Saudi Arabia
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
Pakistan to run weekly Covid vaccination drives at schools, colleges
Pakistan to run weekly Covid vaccination drives at schools, colleges
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Fellow Rambo, seven more suspects detained
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Fellow Rambo, seven more suspects detained
Top US official holds Islamabad meetings focused on Afghanistan
Top US official holds Islamabad meetings focused on Afghanistan
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi
Pakistan, US agree to continue coordination on Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, trade
Pakistan, US agree to continue coordination on Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, trade
Call it Qasr-e-Fatima, not Mohatta Palace: Sindh High Court
Call it Qasr-e-Fatima, not Mohatta Palace: Sindh High Court
Facebook grapples with another global outage
Facebook grapples with another global outage
President Arif Alvi in Dubai, hot and dry weather forecast
President Arif Alvi in Dubai, hot and dry weather forecast
Civil-military huddle expresses concern over situation in Afghanistan
Civil-military huddle expresses concern over situation in Afghanistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.