An army soldier embraced martyrdom on Monday in the Ghariuom area of North Waziristan, an ISPR report stated.

The incident occurred when terrorists targeted a post of the security forces in the area.

ISPR said that troops responded promptly and efficiently.

The deceased was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal.

An operation was in progress to clear the area of terrorists.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.