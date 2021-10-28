Army chief visits HQ Southern Command in Multan

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa toured the HQ Southern Command in Multan on Wednesday.

The Army Chief was given a detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative matters of the formation.

“Despite challenges, our focus remains on enhancing the conventional capability of Pakistan Army, including ISR, air defence, cyber and mechanization. Only a well-trained army equipped with future battlefield technologies can safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” the COAS emphasised.

Later, the COAS visited Kot Abdul Hakim to witness the integrated training exercise of strike corps troops busy in practising drills involving crossing major water obstacles as part of offensive manoeuvres.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also interacted with participants of the exercise.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS said that such exercises enhanced the confidence of troops and honed professional skills besides increasing their optimal combat potential.

Pakistan Army, he said, was a well-trained and battle-hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of the country, the COAS remarked.

Earlier, the COAS was received by Lieutenant-General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, the Commander of the Southern Command.

