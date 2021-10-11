AQ Khan’s rival claims enrichment technology he brought was unregistered

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dr Mubarakman appeared on SAMAA’s morning program Naya Din on Monday when he was asked to talk about the history of Pakistan's nuclear ambitions and Dr AQ Khan’s work.

Dr AQ Khan was laid to rest at Islamabad’s H-8 graveyard on Sunday. He was accorded a state funeral.

Dr Mubarakmand said that although Pakistan started working on nuclear technology in 1955 and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission was established, the nuclear armament program did not start till 1974.

“A lot of work was done," he said. "Manpower was trained but nothing for making an atom bomb.”

“It was 1973-74, when Bhutto sahib was in power and India had tested [its nuclear weapon]. Bangladesh had separated from Pakistan and the situation was quite bad, so Bhutto Sahib gathered all the scientists and held a Multan conference. It was there that it was decided Pakistan has to develop nuclear weapons.”

This was around the same time when Dr AQ Khan wrote a letter to then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto offering his services and expertise. Back then he was settled in Belgium and working at the Physical Dynamic Research Laboratory which was a subcontractor for Ultra Centrifuge Nederland (UCN). UCN is the Dutch partner in the Urenco uranium enrichment consortium. This is where Dr Khan became familiar with the Urenco centrifuge operations, The New York Times reported

Dr Mubarakmand claims that the work was started when Dr AQ Khan returned from Belgium in 1976. He brought some designs with him of how to enrich Uranium to be used in an atom bomb.

“Dr Khan was the one who brought this technology. Because he came alone, he had to form a team which included some experienced scientists from the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission,” he added.

Later on, the government established a research lab at Kahuta and Pakistan started enrichment work under Dr Khan’s supervision, the scientist said.

In 1981-82, Pakistan succeeded in enriching uranium, he added.

Dr AQ Khan trained his team and transferred the technology to them. “It had lot of senior people from the atomic commission,” said Dr Mubarakmand.

In 1983, a Dutch court convicted Dr AQ Khan on charges of nuclear espionage and sentenced him to four years in prison. However, this judgement was overturned two years later on the grounds that he had not received a proper summons. The Dutch prosecution did not renew charges as there was no possibility of serving Dr AQ Khan a summons given his security.

He revealed that initially a pilot plant was developed which took around three to four years and when it succeeded a large-scale plant was established at Kahuta.

Dr Mubarakmand gave Dr AQ Khan credit for starting the enrichment work. “It’s been 20 years since he retired, and people he trained and motivated are doing some really good work,” he said.

Even after retirement, Dr AQ Khan did not rest, said Dr Mubarakmand. He established a chain of schools and colleges, technical institutes and hospitals.