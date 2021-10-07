Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
‘Anti-vaxxer’ gets testy with chef at Karachi’s Test Kitchen

Says asking for vaccination proof is a 'terrible violation'

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Twitter

A video is circulating on social media showing a woman shouting at a restaurant staffer in Karachi and threatening him when he asks her to show her vaccination card to enter.

The video, captured at Okra’s Test Kitchen in Karachi, has been shared by influencer Swinerry on her Instagram stories as well. She said that the chef she is filming who is being shouted is a close friend.

In the video, the chef tries to explain that he only wants to see the woman’s vaccination card before she can be served. But the woman refuses and says that the chef is “in a terrible violation of the Constitution of Pakistan” because he is asking about her medical records.

The incident happened Wednesday morning. Sous chef Asad Aamir Monga told SAMAA Life&Style that the customer came in without her mask. “I requested her to wear a mask,” he said. “She said that she couldn’t when she was eating.” He said she could wear it when entering at least.

He then asked her to show her proof of vaccination, upon which she erupted. “You’re an idiot for wearing a face nappy” is what she said to him.

She held her cell phone up in his face to film him. After the argument she collected her bag and left, threatening the sous chef that, “He has already been documented”.

“I am a human rights activist,” the woman remarked as she walks out the door.

“It was terrible,” Asad said. “Initially I couldn’t work for a bit. But people have been overwhelming with their support.”

Photo: Instagram/Asad Monga
However, asking customers for their vaccination cards is not a violation. According to a notification issued on September 15 by the Sindh Home Department, only vaccinated people are allowed for indoor dining and it is mandatory for them to carry their vaccination cards and certificates when visiting restaurants.

Many people were outraged by the way the woman treated the restaurant staff. They are calling for strict action against people who violate coronavirus guidelines at public places.

“When did the ‘do you know who I am?’ become ‘I’m a human rights activist’?” Swinerry remarked sarcastically.

