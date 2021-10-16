Saturday, October 16, 2021  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1443
Anti-corruption watchdog asks SC to order action against undocumented wealth

Transparency International files a petition in the Supreme Court

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

An anti-corruption watchdog approached the Supreme Court on Friday, asking the apex court to order swift and strict action against people unable or unwilling to provide coherent and solid proof for the presence of their names in the Panama Papers and Pandora Papers.

On Friday, Transparency International filed a petition in the Supreme Court, urging it to take strict action against all Pakistanis whose names appear in either the Panama Papers or Pandora Papers providing inadequate proof for their undocumented wealth.

Pakistanis, the organization stated, should be asked to provide full details of their offshore companies besides other relevant information such as how the funds were transferred abroad.

It also asks the Federal Bureau of Revenue or FBR to determine whether or not the funds in these offshore accounts were acquired legally or by way of corruption or money laundering.

The apex court was also requested to freeze all undeclared overseas illegal assets of Pakistanis and take appropriate action to bring all this money home.

On October 3, several Pakistani names appeared on the Pandora Papers that a consortium of investigative journalists. The documents were created between 1996 and 2020. It covered at least two years of Imran Khan government.

The data comes from 14 entities, according to ICIJ. These companies provided services to their wealthy clients, politicians, businessmen, and retired military officials, to incorporate offshore companies in low- or no-tax jurisdictions.

