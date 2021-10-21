Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > News

Another job scam: Rawalpindi woman raped in metro bus underpass

Suspect arrested, FIR registered

Posted: Oct 21, 2021
Posted: Oct 21, 2021

Photo: Online

The Rawalpindi police have arrested a man, identified as Talal Munir, for raping a woman university student in the underpass of the Rehmanabad Metro Bus Station. The complainant, a resident of Lahore, filed a complaint at the New Town police station. It stated that the suspect advertised a job on Facebook, where she initially contacted him. The woman, along with her aunt, traveled to Rawalpindi to meet Munir. "When we reached there, he [the suspect] forcefully dragged her to his room in the MG Boys Hostel. He slapped me multiple times and forced himself on me," she told the police. Later at night, around 2am, Munir took the woman to the underpass, which was deserted at that time, and raped her, repeatedly. He beat and assaulted her during the ordeal as well. According to the police, the suspect was arrested Thursday during a raid. A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. The police said the complainant's medical examination has been conducted. A DNA test, of both the woman and the suspect, will soon be conducted as well. Pakistan’s rape laws In Pakistan, rape is a punishable offence. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions: Against her willWithout her consentWith her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurtWith her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; orWith or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age. The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.
The Rawalpindi police have arrested a man, identified as Talal Munir, for raping a woman university student in the underpass of the Rehmanabad Metro Bus Station.

The complainant, a resident of Lahore, filed a complaint at the New Town police station. It stated that the suspect advertised a job on Facebook, where she initially contacted him.

The woman, along with her aunt, traveled to Rawalpindi to meet Munir. “When we reached there, he [the suspect] forcefully dragged her to his room in the MG Boys Hostel. He slapped me multiple times and forced himself on me,” she told the police.

Later at night, around 2am, Munir took the woman to the underpass, which was deserted at that time, and raped her, repeatedly. He beat and assaulted her during the ordeal as well.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested Thursday during a raid.
A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

The police said the complainant’s medical examination has been conducted. A DNA test, of both the woman and the suspect, will soon be conducted as well.

Pakistan’s rape laws

In Pakistan, rape is a punishable offence. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

 
