Six injured as another earthquake jolts Balochistan

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolted Balochistan’s Harnai and Sibi districts on Sunday.

Six people were injured in the latest earthquake in Harnai, where a magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Thursday killed at least 22 people.

The US Geological Survey reported that the epicentre of the earthquake on Sunday was just five kilometres south of Harnai at a depth of about 10km.

The tremors were felt in and around Sibi at 8:03pm. The earthquake spread fear and panic among the people. Citizens came out of their houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

Harnai Deputy Commissioner Sohail Anwar Hashmi said six people were injured in the quake in Harnai and were shifted to the DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani put the number of the injured at seven and said that they had been sent home after being treated at the hospital.

No casualties or damage have been reported in areas other than Harnai.

Balochistan has experienced several aftershocks and at least two small earthquakes after Thursday.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake on Friday was felt in and around Sibi.

Relief efforts continue

Meanwhile, local administration and security forces in Harnai continue to deliver aid to the families affected by Thursday’s earthquake, according to officials.

On Sunday, Harnai deputy commissioner said that Pakistan Army, FC, and district administration were delivering relief goods to the houses of the victims.

He said that after a joint survey has been launched and relief items have been delivered to about 600 families.

He urged people to stay at homes instead of going to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office or FC Qila to get the relief items.