Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Alleged TTP commander killed in Dir operation

His accomplices fled from the site

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
An alleged commander of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan was killed in an operation conducted by the Malakand Counter-Terrorism Department in Dir Monday. According to the spokesperson of CTD, the "terrorist" entered Pakistan's Swat from Afghanistan. The department conducted an IBO after it received a tipoff about his whereabouts. The suspect, identified as Abdul Wahab, was killed in an exchange of fire, while his accomplices managed to flee. "Wahab was involved in the planning and plotting of multiple terrorist attacks on police and Rangers personnel," the CTD spokesperson revealed, adding that the government had set a prize money of Rs5 million on his head. A huge cache of weapons, explosives, and ammunition were seized from the suspect's possession Wahab was also named in the bomb blast in Kishore. He was accused of setting fire to the office of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Malam Jabba and the bombing at an army checkpost. Last month, another suspected TTP commander Saifullah was killed during a Pakistan Army operation in North Waziristan. He was involved in the murders of four women NGO workers and FWO engineers.
FaceBook WhatsApp

An alleged commander of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan was killed in an operation conducted by the Malakand Counter-Terrorism Department in Dir Monday.

According to the spokesperson of CTD, the “terrorist” entered Pakistan’s Swat from Afghanistan. The department conducted an IBO after it received a tipoff about his whereabouts.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Wahab, was killed in an exchange of fire, while his accomplices managed to flee.

“Wahab was involved in the planning and plotting of multiple terrorist attacks on police and Rangers personnel,” the CTD spokesperson revealed, adding that the government had set a prize money of Rs5 million on his head.

A huge cache of weapons, explosives, and ammunition were seized from the suspect’s possession

Wahab was also named in the bomb blast in Kishore. He was accused of setting fire to the office of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Malam Jabba and the bombing at an army checkpost.

Last month, another suspected TTP commander Saifullah was killed during a Pakistan Army operation in North Waziristan. He was involved in the murders of four women NGO workers and FWO engineers.

 
dir ttp
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
Zahir Jaffer's mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
Zahir Jaffer’s mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
How are people importing lions, endangered animals, court asks FBR
How are people importing lions, endangered animals, court asks FBR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.