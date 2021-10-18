Alleged TTP commander killed in Dir operation

An alleged commander of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan was killed in an operation conducted by the Malakand Counter-Terrorism Department in Dir Monday.

According to the spokesperson of CTD, the “terrorist” entered Pakistan’s Swat from Afghanistan. The department conducted an IBO after it received a tipoff about his whereabouts.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Wahab, was killed in an exchange of fire, while his accomplices managed to flee.

“Wahab was involved in the planning and plotting of multiple terrorist attacks on police and Rangers personnel,” the CTD spokesperson revealed, adding that the government had set a prize money of Rs5 million on his head.

A huge cache of weapons, explosives, and ammunition were seized from the suspect’s possession

Wahab was also named in the bomb blast in Kishore. He was accused of setting fire to the office of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Malam Jabba and the bombing at an army checkpost.

Last month, another suspected TTP commander Saifullah was killed during a Pakistan Army operation in North Waziristan. He was involved in the murders of four women NGO workers and FWO engineers.