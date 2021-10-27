All Balochistan boats to be equipped with vessel monitoring system

A vessel monitoring system will be installed on all registered boats fishing in waters off Balochistan coast, a meeting on fisheries decided on Tuesday.

This system would effectively discourage non-registered fishing boats.

A shortage of manpower and unavailability of fast patrol boats is hindering the Balochistan Fisheries Department in effectively curbing illegal fishing trawlers and boats in the territorial waters along the province’s shores, secretary fisheries told participants of the meeting.

He was briefing the meeting, presided over by provincial Chief Secretary Mutahir Niaz Rana, about steps taken by the provincial fisheries department in this regard.

On this occasion, the chief secretary of Balochistan said that all departments concerned, including the fisheries department, should use all available resources at their disposal to curb illegal trawlers and unregistered fishing boats.

Illegal trawlers, he said, not only deprived local fishermen of their due share but also affected the marine ecology and strip the province of its resources.

Urging the fisheries department to improve its efficiency, the chief secretary said that the provincial government would provide all assistance in this regard.