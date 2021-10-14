After tip-off from US FIA arrests paedophile in Faisalabad

Acting on a tip-off from the United States, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a paedophile in Faisalabad and recovered videos of sexual abuse.

The man sexually abused young children and recorded the abuse on videos, which he sold over the internet, according to the FIA officials.

A team from the Cybercrime Wing of the FIA raided a location in Faisalabad’s Sarfaraz Colony.

The accused, identified as Shahid by the FIA officials, admitted to the sexual abuse but denied selling the videos.

He said he owned a grocery shop and targeted young children who frequented it. Shahid admitted that he recorded the abuse on camera but said the videos were uploaded by “mistake.”

However, FIA officials say the accused was selling videos on a porn website.

FIA Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz says the accused “was making and uploading videos due to which his IP flashed on the system and we arrested him.”

Riaz said the FIA had also contacted the victims to advance the probe. It has recorded statements of some of the children

The cybercrime team also recovered a large quantity of “immoral material” from the possession of the accused, officials said.

Sources say a US intelligence agency, most likely the FBI, had tipped off Pakistani officials.

Second arrest on FBI tip-off

It is the second time in less than a month that Pakistani officials have acted on a US tip-off to arrest alleged child predators.

On September 23, the FIA arrested a father-son duo in Peshawar on the charges of abusing and sexually extorting a minor girl in the United States.

The arrest was made after Pakistani authorities received information from the FBI that a minor female, living in Reston, Virginia, was a victim of sextortion by a suspect living in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area, Dawn reported last month.

The “sextortion” was finally traced to the son who admitted to using his father’s phone number for the crime. The father was released later.

The photographs of the minor victim were found on the suspect’s phone.