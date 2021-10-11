‘Afghanistan desk’ set up at PM’s Office: Sheikh Rasheed

The government has set up an Afghanistan desk at the Prime Minister’s Office for the coordination of all Afghan-related matters, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Monday.

At a press conference in Islamabad, he revealed that the special cell was set on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Afghanistan desk will ensure international coordination for humanitarian assistance in the neighbouring country and prevent negative spillover into Pakistan.

Rasheed said that dollars being illegally brought into Pakistan from Afghanistan falls under the responsibility of the customs department. “So far, more than 88 people have been arrested on charges of holding dollar and 41 FIRs have been registered.”

The government has decided to conduct an audit of five big countries, the minister revealed.

He said that a summary of borders without FIA or customs officials has been sent to the Federal Cabinet.

“Of 27,000 NGOs in the country, 91 are involved in foreign funding,” Rasheed pointed out, adding that their names will soon be revealed.

The minister debunked rumours of a rift between civil and military leaderships, adding that other details regarding the matter can be explained by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.