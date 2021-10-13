Afghan students with study visas allowed to travel to Pakistan

Afghan students with valid study visas and admissions at educational institutions across Pakistan have been allowed to enter the country via the Torkham border.

“Pakistan today has allowed 938 Afghan students who have valid admissions in Pakistani universities to travel to Pakistan and join their academic institutions,” Mansoor Ahmed Khan, ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, tweeted Wednesday.

All Afghan students with valid admissions and study visas in Paksitani universities and colleges are allowed to travel by road via Torkham border crossing. — Mohammad Sadiq (@AmbassadorSadiq) October 13, 2021

A list of the students has been issued by the Interior Ministry.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, these students are enrolled in varsities include the International Islamic University, NUST, COMSATS, NUML, and Karachi’s Jamia Darul Uloom.

On September 27, Pakistan announced 100 scholarships for Afghan students. Following this, 300 students entered the country via the Torkham border.

Presently, there are approximately 7,000 Afghan students studying at universities and colleges across Pakistan.

At a press conference Tuesday, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that Pakistan has abolished all fees on visas for Afghan nationals.

“The government has decided to issue business visas to Afghan traders,” he said, adding that that development will encourage Afghan citizens to enter Pakistan through legal means.