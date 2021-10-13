Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan

A young Afghan girl and her teenage cousin have perished crossing into Pakistan from Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

They made the attempt on foot through an unpaved mountain path and fell to their deaths, Afghanistan’s media outlets reported.

The relatives of the deceased 11-year-old girl and her 18-year-old male cousin said both of them tried hard to cross the Torkham border into Pakistan, and when they did not get permission to cross the border, they took the illegal mountain route.

They wanted to seek medical treatment in Pakistan, the relatives said.

They entered Pakistans from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district but on the way fell from a mountain and died. They were buried in Kurram.

Pir Gul Sharifi, the father of the deceased teenager, said, “My son and niece were sick for two months. We tried hard to cross through Torkham or Spin Boldak but could not succeed.”

The Taliban closed the Torkham and Chaman border crossings last week saying that proper arrangements had not been made by Pakistan at the two border checkpoints.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly demanded the reopening of the border crossings.

Over the past three decades, thousands of Afghan nationals have sought medical treatment at hospitals in Pakistan as Afghanistan lacks a robust health structure.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, a large number of Afghan nationals have fled the country through Pakistan. They included an Afghan interpreter who was part of a mission to rescue then-Senator Joe Biden and others in 2008 when their helicopter made an emergency landing in Afghanistan.

The US State Department announced this week that Aman Khalili and his family could not leave Afghanitan before the US ended evacuation flights at the end of August. Khalili, his wife and children crossed into Pakistan and then took a flight to Qatar.