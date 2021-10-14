Accountability court dismisses Zardari acquittal plea in graft reference

An accountability court rejected a petition on Thursday filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking his acquittal under the new NAB Ordinance in a reference to a dubious transaction worth Rs8 billion.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali announced the judgment after listening to arguments from both sides on the admissibility of the petition.

Asif Ali Zardari personally appeared before the court.

During the proceeding, his lawyer Farooq H Naek requested the judge to take a decision on the acquittal plea of his client.

He adopted the stance that the transaction was a private matter and it did not fall in the jurisdiction of the new NAB Ordinance.

Pointing out that there there was no allegation of misuse of powers or receiving illegal money against his client in the reference. He requested the court to seek comments from the National Accountability Bureau or NAB on acquittal pleas.

After listening to arguments from respondents, the court dismissed the acquittal plea.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the hearing till October 22 in mega-money laundering reference against Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others.

The court granted a one-day exemption from hearing to Faryal Talpur and Hussain Lawai. The defence lawyer requested the court to grant time for cross-examination with the prosecution witness which was allowed by the judge.