About 66% felt fatigue after first AstraZeneca dose: report

Japanese researchers have established that 66% people felt fatigue, 51% developed headaches, and 47% experienced a fever of 37.5°C or higher after their first shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

A report appearing in NHK World said that this was the first time that the Japanese government had released data on side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine.

A research team of Japan’s health ministry analyzed the symptoms of 179 people who received their first dose at eight medical institutions across the country since August.

The symptoms mostly occurred a day or two after the shot and were more common among young people.

Professor Ito Suminobu at the medical school of Juntendo University heads the research team.

Reiterating the resolve to continue to study the side effects, Prof Ito said that data from clinical trials showed that recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine more likely experienced side effects after their first jab, while recipients of other vaccines developed symptoms more often after the second dose.

Japan’s health ministry data shows 28,997 people had received the AstraZeneca vaccine by September 12 and no deaths had been reported.

At least 1,190 people had been confirmed dead after receiving either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

The ministry says the figure per million people was 17.2 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 2.4 for the Moderna vaccine.

Officials say no causal link to the inoculation was established in any of the cases.

Interestingly, Japan had restricted the use of AstraZeneca vaccine to people 40 or older by mid-September, citing the risk of blood clots reported as an extremely rare side-effect among younger age groups.

Tokyo had authorized the British-made AstraZeneca vaccine in May, but had not used it for its public vaccination program until August 3 this year.

Japan has given out more than 23 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Japan to countries in South Asia and the Pacific islands, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

Additionally, Japan pledged $1 billion and 30 million doses to the COVAX program, overseen by the GAVI alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO).