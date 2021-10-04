Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly

Member National Assembly or MNA Aamir Liaquat has resigned from his seat in the lower house of Parliament.

In a tweet Monday, he said that he has sent his resignation as a member of the National Assembly. “May Allah help and support Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Allah hafiz.”

This is not the first time Liaquat has resigned. Last year, he submitted his resignation over load-shedding in his Karachi constituency.

“I confess that I am a helpless MNA of Karachi. I am unable to provide electricity to the people of my city. I cannot see the people of my city suffer. I will ask the prime minister for time and submit my resignation,” he had tweeted.

The former MQM leader took back his decision after a meeting with the premier.

Aamir Liaquat was elected on the NA-245 seat from Karachi on a PTI ticket in the 2018 General Elections.