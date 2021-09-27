Zubair on leaked video: new low in politics

Viral clips show man, unidentified women fondling each other
PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair Umar has said that the video surfacing on social media being associated with him is “fake” and “doctored”.
“Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor and shameful act,” he wrote on Twitter early Monday. “I have served my country with honesty, integrity and commitment.”
On Sunday evening, a few videos in which a man and unidentified woman are fondling each other went viral on social media. The multiple videos appear to show the same man with different women. The videos were on the top trend on Twitter with the hashtag #ZubairUmar debating if it’s “real” or “fake”.
The former Sindh governor has called the viral videos a “new low in politics”.
“I will continue raising my voice for the betterment of Pakistan,” he said.