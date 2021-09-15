Wednesday, September 15, 2021  | 7 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Zamzam dispensers and Quran classes return to Makkah and Madina

Precautionary measures relaxed

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo—Haramain Sharifain

The Zamzam dispensers and Quran classes for women have returned to the holy cities of Makkah and Madina after cases of Covid-19 dropped in the kingdom.

According to Haramain Sharifain, the mosques are returning to normal operation, keeping in view the safety levels that have to be ensured given the rise in pilgrim arrivals.

They posted a video on Twitter showing that Zamzam dispensers were being installed again in Masjid-e Nabwi, Madina as precautionary measures are gradually relaxed.

In another tweet, a photo showed Quran classes for women at Masjid-e Haram, Makkah have resumed.

On August 26, Saudi Arabia had decided to resume direct flights from Pakistan to the Kingdom. The Saudi government had lifted the travel ban from 20 countries. This includes the following countries:

  • Pakistan
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Lebanon
  • Egypt
  • India
  • Argentina
  • Germany
  • US
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Brazil
  • Portugal
  • UK
  • Turkey
  • South Africa
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • France
  • Japan

Those who have valid Saudi residency permits and have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to travel to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi health ministry said that there is a possibility it will accept people who have received two doses of Sinopharm or Sinovac if they get a booster shot of one of the other four approved vaccines in the country such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.

Passengers must take the PCR test 72 hours before departure as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
NCOC clarifies false information about schools closure
NCOC clarifies false information about schools closure
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
PIA adds two new airplanes to its fleet
PIA adds two new airplanes to its fleet
Government wants Boat Basin Food Street after Burns Road disaster
Government wants Boat Basin Food Street after Burns Road disaster
Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees
Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees
Sindh govt orders Karachi markets to close at 8pm
Sindh govt orders Karachi markets to close at 8pm
Lahore court indicts suspects in Mayra murder case
Lahore court indicts suspects in Mayra murder case
PTA thinking of lifting TikTok ban over conditions on content
PTA thinking of lifting TikTok ban over conditions on content
ECP decides to serve notices on Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati
ECP decides to serve notices on Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.