Zamzam dispensers and Quran classes return to Makkah and Madina

The Zamzam dispensers and Quran classes for women have returned to the holy cities of Makkah and Madina after cases of Covid-19 dropped in the kingdom.

According to Haramain Sharifain, the mosques are returning to normal operation, keeping in view the safety levels that have to be ensured given the rise in pilgrim arrivals.

They posted a video on Twitter showing that Zamzam dispensers were being installed again in Masjid-e Nabwi, Madina as precautionary measures are gradually relaxed.

In another tweet, a photo showed Quran classes for women at Masjid-e Haram, Makkah have resumed.

On August 26, Saudi Arabia had decided to resume direct flights from Pakistan to the Kingdom. The Saudi government had lifted the travel ban from 20 countries. This includes the following countries:

Pakistan

United Arab Emirates

Lebanon

Egypt

India

Argentina

Germany

US

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Brazil

Portugal

UK

Turkey

South Africa

Sweden

Switzerland

France

Japan

Those who have valid Saudi residency permits and have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to travel to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi health ministry said that there is a possibility it will accept people who have received two doses of Sinopharm or Sinovac if they get a booster shot of one of the other four approved vaccines in the country such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.

Passengers must take the PCR test 72 hours before departure as well.

