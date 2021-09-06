Zahir Jaffer’s father seeks bail again

The case is now 48 days old. The 27-year-old was murdered in Islamabad on July 20

Zahir Jaffer is the prime suspect, his remand was extended till September 6

The father of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, has once again asked the Islamabad High Court for bail.

During the hearing on Monday, Zakir Jaffer told the court that he has appointed a new lawyer, Advocate Khawaja Haris, to fight his case. He submitted a new petition seeking bail. Zakir is currently being held in Adiala Jail.

In August, Zahir’s parents had separately applied for bail on the grounds that they had no connection whatsoever with the crime of their son.

Earlier, an Islamabad district and sessions court had rejected the bail application of Zahir’s parents.

Consequently, the court issued notice to Shaukat Mukadam, Noor’s father. The police have been instructed to present the case record in court by the next hearing.

‘Zahir was an alcoholic’

On Saturday, the owner of Therapy Works, Dr Tahir Zahoor held a press conference against Zahir in Islamabad. The police have nominated Therapy Works’s owner and employees as accomplices in the murder case along with Zahir Jaffer’s parents.

He said he has known Zahir’s parents for the last eight years. “Zahir Jaffer is not a lunatic; instead, he is a drunkard.”

Dr Zahoor narrated the events of the night Noor was murdered.

“We were interested only in getting the boy out safely. We had no crime scene before us. It could be confirmed by the servants and the CCTV [footage]. He [Jaffer] was speaking completely normally before the police arrived. As soon as the police entered he started the drama,” Zahoor said.

Dr Zahoor and others have been released on bail. The Therapy Works owner claimed the police were carrying out a “one-sided” investigation and were not willing to listen to Therapy Works.

The case

The Noor Mukadam case hit national headline for its extraordinarily graphic detail. The young woman was found dead in Zahir Jaffer’s house located in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20. It was prominent not just because it emerged that the victim was beheaded and mutilated but also because Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam is a former diplomat and it happened in an upscale neighbourhood.

The CCTV footage from the house showed that Noor leapt from the balcony to try to escape but the security guard locked the gate to prevent her from leaving.

The medico-legal team said that they placed the time of death at around at 7pm. Their report contained gruesome details of how she was beheaded and butchered.

Zahir Jaffer is now facing trial for premeditated murder.