Wednesday, September 22, 2021  | 14 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Zabihullah Mujahid apologizes for removing Pakistani flag from aid containers

Taliban want good relationhsip with Pakistan, says spokesperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago

Pakistan had donated basic necessities to the Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds. Photo—twitter

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has apologized and said strict action will be taken against the men who removed the Pakistan flag from aid containers.

In a statement, Mujahid said the entire Islamic Emirates was disappointed by the incident. It must have hurt the sentiments of the neighbouring country, he said.

He said the new government of Afghanistan wanted a good relationship with Pakistan.

The Taliban spokesperson said he would also make sure that action will be taken against those who did this.  

On September 19 (Sunday), Pakistan had donated basic necessities to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds. It was a goodwill gesture for the Afghan people. However, a video went viral of Taliban members removing a Pakistan flag from the container. People were recorded chanting that it should be set on fire.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Taliban apologize, Zabihullah Mujahid apologizes, removing Pakistani flag from aid containers, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan
PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan
Semiconductor chips shortage: Companies may suspend booking of several cars
Semiconductor chips shortage: Companies may suspend booking of several cars
Taliban arrest four border guards at Torkham
Taliban arrest four border guards at Torkham
Supreme Court throws out request to reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
Supreme Court throws out request to reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
Avenfield apartments case: NAB to sell Nawaz Sharif's properties
Avenfield apartments case: NAB to sell Nawaz Sharif’s properties
Shame on Sindh government: SC hears Karachi nullahs case
Shame on Sindh government: SC hears Karachi nullahs case
'Fake threat' received by New Zealand originated in India: Fawad
‘Fake threat’ received by New Zealand originated in India: Fawad
Government employees house rent ceiling raised by 44%
Government employees house rent ceiling raised by 44%
Weather update: rain lashes Sindh cities, more to come
Weather update: rain lashes Sindh cities, more to come
Two Indian air force personnel injured in helicopter crash
Two Indian air force personnel injured in helicopter crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.