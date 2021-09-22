Zabihullah Mujahid apologizes for removing Pakistani flag from aid containers

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has apologized and said strict action will be taken against the men who removed the Pakistan flag from aid containers.

In a statement, Mujahid said the entire Islamic Emirates was disappointed by the incident. It must have hurt the sentiments of the neighbouring country, he said.

He said the new government of Afghanistan wanted a good relationship with Pakistan.

The Taliban spokesperson said he would also make sure that action will be taken against those who did this.

On September 19 (Sunday), Pakistan had donated basic necessities to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds. It was a goodwill gesture for the Afghan people. However, a video went viral of Taliban members removing a Pakistan flag from the container. People were recorded chanting that it should be set on fire.