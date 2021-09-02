Thursday, September 2, 2021  | 24 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Work starts on Sialkot-Kharian motorway

It will be completed in two years

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has performed the groundbreaking of the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway today (September 2), a project of the Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority.

The motorway is 69km long and it will take two years to build under a public-private partnership.

The construction will boost tourism and attract foreign investment but the tourism sector in Pakistan has not been developed, the premier said while addressing the ceremony in Islamabad.

The motorway will better connect Sialkot factories which need to export. Small and medium industries are the backbone of Pakistan's economy, said the PM. Pakistan will remove all barriers for industries and provide them facilities, he added.

He said that 2.7 million vehicles used the Swat Motorway during Eid and this helped make a profit.

He said that his government has built three times more roads than the previous governments.

Among other new projects launched last month, was what the PTI government is referring to as Asia’s biggest Miyawaki forest, in Lahore. The forest is part of the Billion Tree Tsunami project under which the PM aims to plant 10 billion trees across Pakistan.

On August 10, he inaugurated a shiplift and transfer system at the Karachi Shipyard. The system can lift ships weighing up to 7,881 tonnes. It will enable the Karachi Ships and Engineering Works Ltd to lift ships from sea level to land.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sialkot-Kharian motorway, Sialkot motorway project
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Power 'restored' after major breakdown in Karachi
Power ‘restored’ after major breakdown in Karachi
Maryam Nawaz reprimanded for speaking aloud in the court
Maryam Nawaz reprimanded for speaking aloud in the court
Today's Outlook: PTI challenges Murtaza Wahab, rain expected, milk prices
Today’s Outlook: PTI challenges Murtaza Wahab, rain expected, milk prices
Syed Ali Geelani passes away, India imposes clampdown
Syed Ali Geelani passes away, India imposes clampdown
Facial verification will be mandatory to activate or sell SIMs
Facial verification will be mandatory to activate or sell SIMs
Rain expected in Karachi today for second monsoon spell
Rain expected in Karachi today for second monsoon spell
Why is Avari Tower road blocked in Karachi, asks court
Why is Avari Tower road blocked in Karachi, asks court
TikToker identifies six out of 104 men from Minar-e-Pakistan assault
TikToker identifies six out of 104 men from Minar-e-Pakistan assault
Punjab Institute of Cardiology implanted 70 ‘expired’ stents in patients
Punjab Institute of Cardiology implanted 70 ‘expired’ stents in patients
Want to buy petrol for your car? Get vaccinated
Want to buy petrol for your car? Get vaccinated
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.