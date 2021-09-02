Work starts on Sialkot-Kharian motorway

It will be completed in two years

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has performed the groundbreaking of the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway today (September 2), a project of the Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority.

The motorway is 69km long and it will take two years to build under a public-private partnership.

The construction will boost tourism and attract foreign investment but the tourism sector in Pakistan has not been developed, the premier said while addressing the ceremony in Islamabad.

The motorway will better connect Sialkot factories which need to export. Small and medium industries are the backbone of Pakistan's economy, said the PM. Pakistan will remove all barriers for industries and provide them facilities, he added.

He said that 2.7 million vehicles used the Swat Motorway during Eid and this helped make a profit.

He said that his government has built three times more roads than the previous governments.

Among other new projects launched last month, was what the PTI government is referring to as Asia’s biggest Miyawaki forest, in Lahore. The forest is part of the Billion Tree Tsunami project under which the PM aims to plant 10 billion trees across Pakistan.

On August 10, he inaugurated a shiplift and transfer system at the Karachi Shipyard. The system can lift ships weighing up to 7,881 tonnes. It will enable the Karachi Ships and Engineering Works Ltd to lift ships from sea level to land.