Women must inherit during their lifetimes: SC

In a major decision, the Supreme Court has said that women must inherit their properties or inheritance during their lifetime otherwise their children cannot lay a claim.

The law protects their right to inherit, said Justice Umar Ata Bandial at a hearing on Thursday in Islamabad. What remains to decided is what happens if they rescind their rights or do not lay a claim, the court said.

The Supreme Court was hearing a case in which the children of a Peshawar resident were laying claim to property. Isa Khan transferred his property to his son Abdul Rehman in 1935. Isa Khan did not give a share in the property to his two daughters.



The two sisters had never challenged their inheritance in their lifetimes. Now their children have filed a claim to the inheritance from their grandfather in 2004.



A civil court had ruled in favor of the children, but the high court had quashed it. The Supreme Court has upheld the decision of the Peshawar High Court.