Woman forgives PTI MPA Khurram Leghari in harassment case

Khurram Leghari, a PTI MPA, has been granted bail by a Lahore’s session court in a blackmailing and harassment case after the woman who made the complaint said she did not want to pursue the case any more.

Additional Sessions Judge Rai Muhammad Yaseen Shaheen heard the case. The complainant told the court that she has forgiven Leghari.

She said that she had no objection to him receiving bail as they have reached a compromise. The complainant said that she no longer wants to pursue the case.

The court confirmed Leghari’s bail against surety bonds of Rs50,000. On August 26, a complaint was filed against the PTI MPA in Lahore’s Defense Police Station.

The complainant said for past one year, Leghari had established relations with her against her will. He has been threatening her life.

The FIR said that he also forced her to sign a blank Nikkahnama and had said he was unmarried.

The complainant said she had reached out to Leghari’s father who told her to lodge a police complaint if he did it again. She said that on August 26, Leghari had tried to enter her house at 5am and open fire at her main gate.

The FIR was filed under Sections 506-B, 452 and 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On August 30, the PTI MPA approached a session court in Lahore. It granted him interim bail till September 13. The court asked him to submit surety bonds of Rs50,000.