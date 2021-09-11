Saturday, September 11, 2021  | 3 Safar, 1443
Woman arrested for ‘slow poisoning MPA Musarrat Cheema’s children

PTI MPA names the accused citing strange motive

Posted: Sep 11, 2021
Posted: Sep 11, 2021

MPA Musarrat Cheema with Prime Minister Imran Khan (Facebook/musarratcheemaofficial )

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf MPA Musarrat Cheema has claimed her children were being slowly poisoned by family’s servants who were bribed by a woman.

Last week, the police arrested five of Cheema’s servants who reportedly confessed to poisoning the children.

The servants told the police they were part of a plot to killed Cheema, her husband and their children by slow poisoning, police sources told SAMAA TV on Friday.

The cook Iqbal laced the food with poison and served it to the children, the servants were quoted as saying in their statements to the police.

Cheema later narrated the events in a series of tweets in Urdu.

She said a few facts have emerged about the attempt to poison her and her family. “The police arrested our servants during the preliminary investigation, and it was revealed that in absence of our family some people would visit them [the servants] and give them expensive gits,” the PTI MPA said.

She said CCTV footage revealed who these persons were.

Cheema says she bought the house from a man named Mohammad Khan, whose daughter Mehnaz Begum was in contact with the servants and offered them cash.

“Allegedly Mohammad Khan’s daughter believed that the house would be given to her and when that promised was not kept she grew jealous,” Cheema said.

She also said the police have recovered some chemicals from the cook who said he had mixed the chemicals in several servings of the food.

Cheema said the police were investigating the crime and the motives.

Police sources say the servants were lured into the plot with the promise that they would eventually become owners of the house.

Musarrat Cheema is a member of the Punjab Assembly and chairperson of the standing committee on interior affairs.

Cheema’s tweeter profile feature a photograph of her with Imran Khan and two young boys, reportedly her sons.

The children – Ahil aged-9 and Arish aged-8 – were admitted to a Lahore hospital last week after they fell ill.

The family lodged an FIA at the Mustafa Town police station. 

