Why is Avari Tower road blocked in Karachi, asks court

The Sindh High Court asked the Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday to submit a report explaining why the Avari Tower road, Zaibunnisa Street, has been blocked for traffic.

The court was hearing a petition filed against the permanent closure of roads in Karachi.

Petitioner Irfan Aziz’s lawyer claimed that the traffic police have closed the Avari Tower road and leased it to a contractor for private parking. They are getting Rs400,000 for it.

Similarly, they have also contracted Raja Ghazanfar Ali Road (Panorama road) to the parking mafia for Rs300,000, the lawyer claimed.

He said that the SM Law College road, the road in front of Empress Market, Sindh Assembly road and Kamal Ataturk Road have also been closed for traffic.

He argued said due to the closure of major roads, traffic jams around business centres in the city has become a norm.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh asked the traffic authorities under what law had the Avari Tower road has been closed for the last two years.

In this city cars travel bumper to bumper and on top of that you have closed the major roads in the city, the chief justice remarked.

SP Traffic told the court that the Avari Tower road was closed to reduce traffic jams. The court then directed the traffic authorities to submit a detailed report on these closures.

The court has summoned the DIG Traffic and Section Officers for the next hearing on September 22.

Who is Zaibunnisa Street named after?

In 1970, the Karachi municipal committee decided that the city would do away with British names of streets. Elphinstone Street was renamed Zaibunnissa Street. It was not clear who Zaibunnisa was, but it was commonly believed that it was Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s daughter. Many years later, entries in Wikipedia started claiming that the street was named after the writer Zaibunnisa Hameedullah. However, according to Karachi historian Aqeel Abbas Jafri writing for BBC Urdu, if that were the case, then the street would have been originally fully named after Hameedullah.