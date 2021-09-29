Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Why are KP children still studying under open skies: SC

Thousands of schools destroyed in 2005 earthquake

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Supreme Court came down on the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority during a hearing Wednesday pertaining to the reconstruction of the schools destroyed in the 2005 Khyber Pakthunkhwa earthquake. "ERRA was formed in 2005. What has it done until now? Why haven't the 540 schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa been rebuilt yet?" Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the authority's chairman. He rejected the report prepared by the authority calling it unsatisfactory. "Where were the Rs205 billion given to you spent?" the court demanded. "In 2005, the entire country sent help for the earthquake victims. People even donated the money they had saved for pilgrimage. What did you do?" "Pease give me a moment to explain," the chairman of ERRA requested. Answer the questions that I have asked you first, the chief justice retorted. "Why are students in the province still studying under open skies?" he inquired. "The schools should have been built within two years. You were given money by both the people and the government. Where was it spent?" The court demanded ERRA prepare a new report on the renovation of schools with video and pictorial evidence and submit it at the next hearing. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate-General told the court that the government renovated 148 schools in the province. "What about teenage students? They would have had run away by now," the court argued. "The kind of buildings that are being constructed will fall within six months." The lives of students and teacher in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are in danger, the chief justice warned. "They are suffering at the hand of corruption." Bringing up extortion, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, a member of the bench, said that contractors are threatening people in the province and taking money from them. "Businessmen in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan have left the area because of this," he revealed. The advocate-general was unaware of them. "It seems like the commissioners are not telling you the ground realities," Justice Miankhel said. "I will look into the matter now," the advocate-general promised. He added that for the first time this year, a polio campaign was conducted in North and South Waziristan. "Not a single polio case was reported in the region this year." Consequently, the top court adjourned the hearing for a month and instructed the authorities to ensure the provision of facilities at schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Supreme Court came down on the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority during a hearing Wednesday pertaining to the reconstruction of the schools destroyed in the 2005 Khyber Pakthunkhwa earthquake.

“ERRA was formed in 2005. What has it done until now? Why haven’t the 540 schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa been rebuilt yet?” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the authority’s chairman.

He rejected the report prepared by the authority calling it unsatisfactory. “Where were the Rs205 billion given to you spent?” the court demanded. “In 2005, the entire country sent help for the earthquake victims. People even donated the money they had saved for pilgrimage. What did you do?”

“Pease give me a moment to explain,” the chairman of ERRA requested. Answer the questions that I have asked you first, the chief justice retorted.

“Why are students in the province still studying under open skies?” he inquired. “The schools should have been built within two years. You were given money by both the people and the government. Where was it spent?”

The court demanded ERRA prepare a new report on the renovation of schools with video and pictorial evidence and submit it at the next hearing.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate-General told the court that the government renovated 148 schools in the province.

“What about teenage students? They would have had run away by now,” the court argued. “The kind of buildings that are being constructed will fall within six months.”

The lives of students and teacher in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are in danger, the chief justice warned. “They are suffering at the hand of corruption.”

Bringing up extortion, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, a member of the bench, said that contractors are threatening people in the province and taking money from them.

“Businessmen in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan have left the area because of this,” he revealed. The advocate-general was unaware of them. “It seems like the commissioners are not telling you the ground realities,” Justice Miankhel said.

“I will look into the matter now,” the advocate-general promised. He added that for the first time this year, a polio campaign was conducted in North and South Waziristan. “Not a single polio case was reported in the region this year.”

Consequently, the top court adjourned the hearing for a month and instructed the authorities to ensure the provision of facilities at schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

 
khyber pakhtunkhwa schools Supreme Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
No hidden cameras: Avari issues clarification over Zubair Umar video
No hidden cameras: Avari issues clarification over Zubair Umar video
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Sindh, Balochistan
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Sindh, Balochistan
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
Explainer: First-ever electric train for Karachi
Explainer: First-ever electric train for Karachi
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Islamabad High Court rejects bail of Zahir Jaffer's parents
Islamabad High Court rejects bail of Zahir Jaffer’s parents
Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Taliban to ‘temporarily’ adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.