Why are 30,000 govt jobs for minorities vacant, SC inquires

The Supreme Court, during the hearing of a suo motu case on the attack on Rahim Yar Khan’s Bhong temple, inquired about Pakistan’s job quota for minorities.

“Nearly 30,000 jobs allocated for minorities are vacant. Why?” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked at a hearing Tuesday in Karachi.

Shoaib Suddle, chairman of the Minority Commission, replied that Pakistan has set a 5% job quota for minorities. “It doesn’t specify whether Hindus, Sikhs, or Christians should be hired,” he said.

Consequently, the chief justice summoned a report on government jobs for minorities and instructed the federal government and chief secretaries to cooperate with the commission.

The court remarked that the Bhong temple has been completely renovated.

Patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar told the court that the area is still under threat because of bandits.

“We recently found out that people in Bhong are fighting over a water tap,” the chief justice pointed out. “Why are people attacking each other for water? We need to bring moral reforms in society.”

The court noted that a resident of Bhong, Raees Munir, wants to given 25 acres of his land as a gift to the government. “The Sadiqabad Interchange can be built here and will reduce travel time for the police in case of an emergency.”

Justice Gulzar instructed the chairman of the National Highway Authority and planning secretary to oversee the matter and appear in court at the next hearing.

Towards the end of the hearing, the chief justice inquired about the renovation of the Karak temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Hindu temple was set ablaze by a mob.

“The temple has been renovated. I have visited it thrice myself,” the advocate-general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa replied.

The court summoned a report on the temple’s renovation from the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjourned the hearing for a month.

Bhong temple attack

On August 5, a video of charged men attacking a mandir went viral on social media. They broke the windows and shouted Allah-o-Akbar as they vandalised the temple. The court ordered the immediate arrest of the accused in the temple attack.

More than 95 men were arrested. The Supreme Court took up a suo motu hearing of the attack and instructed the police to arrest them and make them pay for damages.

Later that month, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Khurram Shehzad, the Pakistan Army, and Rangers personnel visited Bhong and handed over the keys of the temple to local Hindu leaders.

A boundary wall was constructed outside the temple and repairs of the mandir’s exteriors were completed. “The cost incurred in its renovation will be recovered by the attackers,” Shehzad said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.