Weather update: rain lashes Sindh cities, more to come

Heavy rain with thunderstorms lashed multiple cities of Sindh such as Tharparkar, Larkana, and Chachro early Wednesday morning.

According to the Met Office, a new monsoon system entered Sindh last night. Moderate to heavy showers with lightning and strong winds are forecast in Karachi and neighbouring cities from September 23 to September 25.

Karachi will receive scattered rain. The weather is expected to stay pleasant and the sea breeze has resumed in the city.

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued a rain alert across the country. Authorities have been instructed to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Rains are also forecast in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan.