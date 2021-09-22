Wednesday, September 22, 2021  | 14 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Weather update: rain lashes Sindh cities, more to come

New monsoon spell enters province

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Heavy rain with thunderstorms lashed multiple cities of Sindh such as Tharparkar, Larkana, and Chachro early Wednesday morning.

According to the Met Office, a new monsoon system entered Sindh last night. Moderate to heavy showers with lightning and strong winds are forecast in Karachi and neighbouring cities from September 23 to September 25.

Karachi will receive scattered rain. The weather is expected to stay pleasant and the sea breeze has resumed in the city.

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued a rain alert across the country. Authorities have been instructed to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Rains are also forecast in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan.

 
Rain Sindh
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi rain forecast, rain in sindh,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather update: moderate, isolated rain forecast from September 23
Karachi weather update: moderate, isolated rain forecast from September 23
CCTV: Couple caught looting superstores in Karachi, hypnotize cashiers
CCTV: Couple caught looting superstores in Karachi, hypnotize cashiers
Semiconductor chips shortage: Companies may suspend booking of several cars
Semiconductor chips shortage: Companies may suspend booking of several cars
Taliban arrest four border guards at Torkham
Taliban arrest four border guards at Torkham
6 men who beat Karachi's biggest parties in cantonment polls
6 men who beat Karachi’s biggest parties in cantonment polls
Avenfield apartments case: NAB to sell Nawaz Sharif's properties
Avenfield apartments case: NAB to sell Nawaz Sharif’s properties
Two Indian air force personnel injured in helicopter crash
Two Indian air force personnel injured in helicopter crash
CTD arrests four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Lahore
CTD arrests four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Lahore
Government employees house rent ceiling raised by 44%
Government employees house rent ceiling raised by 44%
Today's Outlook: New T20 dates, Karachi rain prediction
Today’s Outlook: New T20 dates, Karachi rain prediction
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.