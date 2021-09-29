Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh

Met Office says situation dangerous

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan from September 30 to October 3. Torrential rains are ready to hit the provinces. Mer officials have described the situation as "dangerous" as the remnants of Cyclone Gulab start to steam up again prevailing in a low-pressure area near India's Gujarat. "The system is likely to re-emerge over the northeast Arabian Sea by Wednesday night/Thursday morning and regain intensity due to favorable environmental conditions," an advisory by the department stated. Consequently, heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Bela, Awaran, Kech, Makran, Panjgur, Naushehro Feroze, Tando Mohamad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Ghotki. Fishermen have been advised against going in the sea during these days as the sea is expected to be rough. Authorities have, on the other hand, been restricted to remain alert for an emergency. Monsoon in Sindh The fourth monsoon spell began in Sindh on September 23. Heavy rain was reported in Karachi, Thar, and neighbouring areas. On Monday, a microburst was reported in Saddar. Speaking to SAMAA, Director-General Met Department Sardar Sarfraz said when a small area receives heavy downpour the phenomenon is referred to as microburst. He said a trough (low pressure) from the previous rain spell existed over Karachi and had caused rain.
