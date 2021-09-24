Weather update: new monsoon spell to enter Sindh next week

Karachi, it’s not over yet! The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city till Saturday [September 25].

“Heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in gaps,” Met Office director Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV Friday. Meanwhile, the weather will remain pleasant and windy.

“From Tuesday next week, another monsoon spell will enter Sindh,” he added.

On Thursday, heavy rain lashed multiple areas of the city leaving people stuck on the streets for hours. Main roads were inundated and the electricity supply was suspended.



Photos: Online

Earlier this week, the National Disaster Management Authority issued a rain alert across the country. It said heavy showers and gusty winds are forecast in parts of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure all emergency protocols are met.