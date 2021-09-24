Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Weather update: new monsoon spell to enter Sindh next week

Karachi showers to last till Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Karachi, it's not over yet! The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city till Saturday [September 25]. "Heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in gaps," Met Office director Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV Friday. Meanwhile, the weather will remain pleasant and windy. "From Tuesday next week, another monsoon spell will enter Sindh," he added. On Thursday, heavy rain lashed multiple areas of the city leaving people stuck on the streets for hours. Main roads were inundated and the electricity supply was suspended. Photos: Online Earlier this week, the National Disaster Management Authority issued a rain alert across the country. It said heavy showers and gusty winds are forecast in parts of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad. Authorities have been instructed to ensure all emergency protocols are met.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Karachi, it’s not over yet! The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city till Saturday [September 25].

“Heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in gaps,” Met Office director Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV Friday. Meanwhile, the weather will remain pleasant and windy.

“From Tuesday next week, another monsoon spell will enter Sindh,” he added.

On Thursday, heavy rain lashed multiple areas of the city leaving people stuck on the streets for hours. Main roads were inundated and the electricity supply was suspended.

Photos: Online

Earlier this week, the National Disaster Management Authority issued a rain alert across the country. It said heavy showers and gusty winds are forecast in parts of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure all emergency protocols are met.

 
KARACHI RAIN monsoon rains
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
monsoon rains, Karachi rain, monsoon spell in sindh
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Third monsoon spell hits Sindh, heavy rain in Karachi
Third monsoon spell hits Sindh, heavy rain in Karachi
SC to issue detailed verdict, won't reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
SC to issue detailed verdict, won’t reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
A night of Beela-Moorat violence in Karachi’s khwajasira world
A night of Beela-Moorat violence in Karachi’s khwajasira world
Ghost jab doctors suspended for giving Nawaz in London vaccine...
Ghost jab doctors suspended for giving Nawaz in London vaccine in Lahore
US embassy sends package to Zahir Jaffer, 'violating protocol'
US embassy sends package to Zahir Jaffer, ‘violating protocol’
Pay Orangi, Gujjar nullah victims: SC tells CM
Pay Orangi, Gujjar nullah victims: SC tells CM
Women must come forward to inherit during their lifetimes: SC
Women must come forward to inherit during their lifetimes: SC
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Beautiful sight: Green buses hit Karachi BRT in first experiment
Beautiful sight: Green buses hit Karachi BRT in first experiment
Karachi to pay Rs100-300 per house for garbage collection: SSWMB
Karachi to pay Rs100-300 per house for garbage collection: SSWMB
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.