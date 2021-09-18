Saturday, September 18, 2021  | 10 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Weather update: more rain in Karachi next week

Mercury to hit 34 degrees

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
A new monsoon spell is expected to enter Karachi on September 22, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be recorded between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while winds were blowing at the speed of 18 kilometers per hour. The weather will remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours. On Friday, Met Office director Sardar Sarfaraz said Karachi's weather will get better after September 17 and sea breeze is likely to resume. The city witnessed the mercury hit 40 degrees Celsius this week. Sarfaraz said that a low-pressure system is developing in Gujrat which has increased humidity and blocked the sea breeze. Heavy showers with lighting and thunderstorms have been forecast in multiple areas of Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat: Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongestWear loose fitting and lightweight clothingWear sunscreen and stay in the shadeDrink plenty of fluidsCover your head (wear a scarf or cap)Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry
FaceBook WhatsApp

A new monsoon spell is expected to enter Karachi on September 22, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be recorded between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while winds were blowing at the speed of 18 kilometers per hour.

The weather will remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours.

On Friday, Met Office director Sardar Sarfaraz said Karachi’s weather will get better after September 17 and sea breeze is likely to resume. The city witnessed the mercury hit 40 degrees Celsius this week.

Sarfaraz said that a low-pressure system is developing in Gujrat which has increased humidity and blocked the sea breeze.

Heavy showers with lighting and thunderstorms have been forecast in multiple areas of Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

 
Karachi monsoon rains
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi weather update, monsoon spell, monsoon rains, karachi monsoon 2021, rain in karachi today, monsoon 2021 predictions, monsoon season, monsoon season karachi 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave
Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave
Britain says not involved in New Zealand's decision
Britain says not involved in New Zealand’s decision
Babar, Sammy, others, back Pakistan security after New Zealand setback
Babar, Sammy, others, back Pakistan security after New Zealand setback
New Zealand's withdrawal part of a conspiracy: Sheikh Rasheed
New Zealand’s withdrawal part of a conspiracy: Sheikh Rasheed
UK removes Pakistan from travel red list
UK removes Pakistan from travel red list
New Zealand withdrawal leaves England tour of Pakistan in doubt
New Zealand withdrawal leaves England tour of Pakistan in doubt
Pakistan receives another 4m doses of Covid vaccines
Pakistan receives another 4m doses of Covid vaccines
Phone snatchers kill man, injure 6 more in Karachi
Phone snatchers kill man, injure 6 more in Karachi
Today’s outlook: New Zealanders depart, Omer Sharif leaves for US
Today’s outlook: New Zealanders depart, Omer Sharif leaves for US
SAMAA TV interview lands Javed Lateef in hot water
SAMAA TV interview lands Javed Lateef in hot water
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.