Weather update: more rain in Karachi next week

A new monsoon spell is expected to enter Karachi on September 22, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be recorded between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while winds were blowing at the speed of 18 kilometers per hour.

The weather will remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours.

On Friday, Met Office director Sardar Sarfaraz said Karachi’s weather will get better after September 17 and sea breeze is likely to resume. The city witnessed the mercury hit 40 degrees Celsius this week.

Sarfaraz said that a low-pressure system is developing in Gujrat which has increased humidity and blocked the sea breeze.

Heavy showers with lighting and thunderstorms have been forecast in multiple areas of Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat: