Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Sindh, Balochistan

A new cyclone forming over the Northeast Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 to 48 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Tuesday.

The remnant of Cyclone Gulab, currently lying over central India, is heading towards the northwest, India’s Gujarat.

The Met Office has forecast torrential rain and issued an alert for urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gawadar, Turbat, and Jiwani.

Sindh and Balochistan are likely to receive “light to extremely heavy” rains from September 28 to October 3, a notification stated. Fishermen have been advised not to go to the sea till October 3.

Karachi received rain for the second consecutive day Tuesday. Scattered showers were recorded in Korangi, Landi, and neighbouring areas.