Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Karachi tonight

An emergency has been imposed

Posted: Sep 3, 2021
Last Updated: 27 mins ago

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Karachi today [Friday evening]. A low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea could cause thunderstorms and heavy rains in the city till September 4, the Met Office said. A rain emergency has been imposed across Sindh, specially in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Larkana, Jamshoro, and Sanghar, on the directions of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah. Local bodies have been directed to clean the drains immediately and dispose of the garbage at landfill sites. Disinfectants will be sprayed across the province to protect people from diseases such as Malaria and Dengue. To deal with any untoward situation, holidays for local body employees have been canceled as well. The PDMA has advised the city authorities to stay alert. “Billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed in light of thunderstorms and high winds,” it added. Last year, when the fourth spell of monsoon began in Karachi, two motorcyclists were injured after a billboard collapsed on them near Metropole Chowrangi. One of the injured men was a 65-year-old who sustained multiple fractures and a head injury. Heavy and light rains were recorded in Karachi on September 1 after which the city turned humid. Light showers were reported in University Road, I.I. Chundhrigar Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Malir. The highest rainfall of 12mm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.
