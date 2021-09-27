Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
Weather update: another 4-day monsoon spell to enter Karachi

The showers will begin September 28

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Karachi, don't pack up your umbrellas and raincoats yet. The Met Office has forecast another monsoon spell in the city starting September 28, Tuesday. The showers will continue till October 2. In an interview at SAMAA TV programme Naya Din, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in the coastal areas of Sindh. The downpour will last at least four to five days. Sarfaraz reassured that the cyclone doesn't pose a threat to Pakistan. "The storm will hit India's Gujarat." The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is 2,425 km away from Karachi. The storm has been named Gulab after Pakistan's suggestion. Fishermen have been instructed to refrain from going into the sea during this time. The fourth monsoon spell began in Sindh on September 23. Heavy rain was reported in Karachi, Thar, and neighbouring areas. The NDMA has issued a rain alert in the province.
