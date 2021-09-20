Watch waves of hot lava flow through streets in Spain

Around two-meter-high waves of red hot lava flowed through a town on a Spanish island this weekend as firefighters stood by haplessly.

At least 100 homes were destroyed by lava flow after a volcano erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands archipelago on Saturday.

Spanish authorities have barred ships and boats from coming too close to the eruption zone on the La Palma island to avoid mishaps.

Over the past week, the island was jolted by at least 4,200 micro tremors. The spiking seismic activity indicated that island was being deformed by rising magma. Subsequently, the land swelled six centimeters in a week with the land rising 4.5 centimeters on just Wednesday last week.

A swarm of earthquakes hit La Palma Island on September 11 with the initial temblors recorded at over 20 kilometres below the surface. On Wednesday, the quakes were recorded between eight and 16 kilometers. Last 20 quakes were recorded just three kilometers below the surface.

The last time the Teneguia volcano erupted was in 1971. For more than three weeks, lava flowed from a crack in La Palma’s southern end.

In 2011, an underwater volcano had erupted off the coast of El Hierro Island in the Canary Islands. Tenerife and La Pakma are the most volcanically active islands in the Canary Island chain.

Local TV footage showed a steady flow of red-hot lava and dust emanating from the Cumbre Vieja National Park in the south of the island.

As many as 5,000 people, including 500 tourists, have been evacuated by Monday morning.

La Palma, the fifth-largest among the Canary Islands, is not as popular a tourist destination as more attractive islands of Lanzarole, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.