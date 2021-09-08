Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Watch: Quetta students protest against online entry test results

They are against online exams

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Students of Quetta's Bolan Medical College took to the streets Wednesday afternoon against the results of online entry exams.

The demonstrators staged a protest and sit-in on the High Chowk and blocked the road for traffic. "Our tests scores this year are very low. This is all because the tests were taken online," a student said.

The protesters claimed that this is an attempt to prevent students from entering colleges and universities of their choice.

"The Pakistan Medical Commission can conduct the exams through any testing service. We have no issue. But we won't give the tests online," another student added.

The protesters have refused to end protests unless their demands are met.

Most of the exams at schools, colleges and universities across the country were moved online because of the coronavirus outbreak.

 
Online entry tests, Bolan Medical College
 

