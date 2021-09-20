Monday, September 20, 2021  | 12 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Watch: Islamabad university students protest against fee hike

They chanted slogans, demanded freedom of expression

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Students of the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad took to the streets Monday afternoon in protest against a fee hike by the administration.

The demonstrators boycotted their classes and rallied on the varsity campus chanting slogans with placards in their hands.

"We just joined and they [the administration] have increased our fees by 5%," one of the protesting students said. "What have we done? Why do we have to suffer this injustice in the middle of a pandemic?"

The protestors added that freedom of speech was their right. "There's no communication between the university management and students," another protester said. "We need a students union or a students group that can diminish this gap between the students and varsity management."

The vice-chancellor of the varsity has taken notice of the demonstrations adding that the students should put forward their demands to the management instead of protesting.

 
Islamabad Protest students
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi, other Sindh cities this week
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi, other Sindh cities this week
All you need to know about Karachi's new BRT buses
All you need to know about Karachi’s new BRT buses
Argentina sets aside $664m for buying a dozen JF-17 Thunder
Argentina sets aside $664m for buying a dozen JF-17 Thunder
World Bank cooked the books, now what will Pakistan do?
World Bank cooked the books, now what will Pakistan do?
Steel Town rape victim was dragged away from father’s bedside
Steel Town rape victim was dragged away from father’s bedside
Banks to repay fraud victims as president rejects appeals
Banks to repay fraud victims as president rejects appeals
American women bikers praise Pakistan for safety, peace
American women bikers praise Pakistan for safety, peace
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman's sons gave life threats to madrassa student: police
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman’s sons gave life threats to madrassa student: police
Federal ministers 'incite' dissent against chief election commissioner
Federal ministers ‘incite’ dissent against chief election commissioner
President Arif Alvi shares history of EVMs in Philippines
President Arif Alvi shares history of EVMs in Philippines
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.