Watch: Islamabad university students protest against fee hike

Students of the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad took to the streets Monday afternoon in protest against a fee hike by the administration.

The demonstrators boycotted their classes and rallied on the varsity campus chanting slogans with placards in their hands.

"We just joined and they [the administration] have increased our fees by 5%," one of the protesting students said. "What have we done? Why do we have to suffer this injustice in the middle of a pandemic?"

The protestors added that freedom of speech was their right. "There's no communication between the university management and students," another protester said. "We need a students union or a students group that can diminish this gap between the students and varsity management."

The vice-chancellor of the varsity has taken notice of the demonstrations adding that the students should put forward their demands to the management instead of protesting.